Planning a wedding? The Something Blue Bridal Fair will help connect brides to wedding experts this weekend at the historic General Morgan Inn.
The event will be held 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in the hotel, 411 N.Main St.
Admission is $12 in advance online at www.generalmorganinn.com and via Eventbrite or can be purchased on the day of the event for $15 at the hotel.
“We want to help area brides and grooms plan their storybook weddings,” said Patricia Bohon, director of sales and marketing at the hotel. “Our bridal fair will feature dozens of wedding professionals ranging from photographers and DJs to florists and bakers to caterers and venue sites as well as showcasing the latest in bridal attire. Something Blue brings all of the wedding pros together in one place for stress-free wedding planning. Plus, our vendors often offer special discounts to participants, helping save money on the weddings and honeymoons.”
Participating wedding pros, in addition to the General Morgan Inn, include: Angeez Catering & Custom Cakes, Flowers by Tammy, Southern Belle Bridal & Tuxedo, Creamy Cup, MK Photography, Musicality! Mobile DJ Service, Artistic Printers, Katrina Serene Photography, Nunn Photography, Rocky Top Smokehouse, Now Event Group, Cruise Planners, Simply Elegant Catering, Panache Hair Studio Inc., Mary Kay (consultant Allison Pruitt), Greeneville Real Estate & Auction, Greenwood Oaks Farm & Event Venue, TaylorLee Creations, Rural Resources Farm & Food Education and Gateway Mortgage Group.
This is the 11th year the hotel has hosted the bridal fair.
“The General Morgan Inn will be giving away the grand prize at the end of the bridal fair, along with several other wonderful door prizes from participating vendors,” Bohon said. “You have to be present to win, but, trust me, it is worth the wait!”
The drawing for the grand prize — and other door prizes — will be held at Something Blue at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Registered brides will be given a “bingo card” upon entry and must get signatures from every participating vendor to be eligible for the drawings.
Every registered bride will also receive a “swag bag” with goodies provided by vendors upon entry to the event.
For more information about the Something Blue Bridal Fair, call Bohon at 423-787-7510.