Southbound Realty Celebrates Opening Oct 29, 2020 1 hr ago Lindsey Cutshaw Susong officially opens her new real estate firm, Southbound Realty, alongside family and associates on Oct. 22. The office is located at 1220 Tusculum Blvd. For more information call 823-9082 or visit www.southboundtn.com. Sun Photo By Sandi Blalock