Owner Kris Longaker of Southern Fades Barbershop recently joined the Greene County Partnership. She is shown at left accepting a membership plaque from Aly Collins, GCP general manager. Southern Fades is located at 2244 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy. Clients can book appointments on the Booksy app and choose an available date and time. Members of Planet Fitness can receive 20% off haircuts on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During an appointment, clients can enjoy complimentary adult beverages. Southern Fades is looking to hire two more barbers as soon as possible.