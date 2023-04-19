Southland Equipment To Host Open House Apr 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Southland Equipment, LLC, will have a customer appreciation open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 6858 Asheville Hwy.Activities will include product demonstrations, free food, door prizes, discounted prices and visits by manufacturer representatives.For more information about Southland Equipment, visit www.slegv.com. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade The Economy Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Frye, Little, Roderick, Smith Make College Choices Cases Of 3 Juveniles Charged In Homicide Moved To Adult Court Billy Walters Recognized For L.E.A.D. Program Excellence SGHS Budding Business Leaders Win State Awards S. Irish And W. McKee Intersection To Become 4-Way Stop