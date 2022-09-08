Spherion Staffing and Recruiting has announced that the Johnson City office is now under the leadership of existing Spherion franchisee Molly Gaffney-Keebler and her husband, Joe Keebler.
The Keeblers took over ownership responsibilities of the office on August 29.
The Spherion Johnson City office will remain open at its current on-site location in John Deere, located at 1750 Hal Henard Road in Greeneville.
The Johnson City office has been a staple in the community since it opened in the summer of 1996 under the ownership of Carol Trahan, who passed away earlier this year.
Current franchise owners of the Spherion office in Asheville, N.C., the Keeblers originally considered purchasing the Johnson City office back in 2019. At the time, Trahan was not yet ready to move on from the business but was in full support of the Keeblers assuming ownership responsibilities.
In addition to serving on Spherion’s Franchise Advisory Board, Molly was also the recipient of Spherion’s Franchise Owner of the Year award in 2021 for spearheading the Asheville office’s year-over-year growth and swiftly deploying her proactive business plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a former English composition teacher, Molly knows how to generate excitement for work in younger generations and believes in teaching career readiness. She and Joe managed their own real estate business for 15 years prior to joining Spherion and look forward to leveraging the skills they’ve gained to support the Johnson City office.