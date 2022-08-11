Wes Allen said the family owned business is not new to Greeneville, but it will be adding about 50,000 square feet of additional climate-controlled storage on Serral Drive, where the Allen family recently purchased about 2.88 acres.
“One of our first buildings started in Greeneville in about 1988, so we’ve been there for a number of years, and we’re adding additional climate-controlled storage there,” Allen said.
That first location is the one at 930 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, he said, which is near another, smaller location on the bypass. Climate-controlled storage like what will be constructed at 150 Serral Dr. is also located at 210 and 215 Emory Road.
“Greeneville is a phenomenal place to do business, both for the ease of getting the business up and running and also because of the people,” Allen said. “We know there’s a demand because there’s a significant housing boom, and in general, demand for storage follows the housing market.”
He said demand is highest for secure, climate-controlled storage.
“We maintain extremely nice self-storage facilities,” Allen said. “It’s safe, clean and well lit. We want to make sure our customers always feel secure. Everything is electronic access.”
The additional units will be across two buildings at the Serral Drive site. Grading work will begin as soon as possible, Allen said, and he said plans are for the facility to open by mid-2023.