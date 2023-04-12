A new cryotherapy center in Greeneville offers solutions for athlete recovery, pain relief, and anti-aging.
SubZero Cryo is located at 2055 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Suite 3, and is owned and operated by Natasha Miller.
So what exactly is cryotherapy?
Cryotherapy is a form of treatment that uses freezing or near-freezing temperatures.
SubZero uses a whole-body cryo chamber, localized cryotherapy, Normatec compression, LED light therapy and other serves to reduce or eliminate: pain, wrinkles, age or sun spots, acne, fat, cellulite, anxiety, stress, depression, insomnia, migraines, and more.
Miller is a registered nurse and former director of nursing with experience in hospital care and traumatic brain injuries, and was executive director of an assisted living facility before leaving nursing and pursuing education in cryotherapy.
She started the business after learning the benefits of cryotherapy when her daughter was treated for an injury she suffered in a basketball tournament in Georgia.
"In the first session, she had remarkably improved, allowing her to continue to play. She returned each day for the remainder of the tournament, her results from only three sessions were amazing. Before we left the cryotherapy center I had decided that I would open a studio for our community's athletes and individuals searching for alternatives to pain relief. Little did I know at the time that I would be adding anti-aging to our services," she said.
SubZero Cryo is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and is considering expanding hours during the spring and summer.
"SubZero Cryo has numerous modalities that provide different forms of relief. We custom build packages for many and can do the same for anyone that is not sure exactly what to ask for. We make it our goal to provide exceptional service to each of our customers and do so by catering to the needs of each individual specifically," Miller said.