The Greeneville Sun won several awards, including two first-place awards, in the annual Tennessee State Press Contest.
The contest included news, features and digital work produced in 2021. This year, The Sun competed in most categories in a division with other daily newspapers that included those in Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol.
The awards are sponsored by the Tennessee Press Association and the University of Tennessee. Recognitions were handed out at a luncheon Friday in Nashville.
Current and former Sun staffers won first-place awards in the categories of Best Single Feature and Best Breaking News Coverage.
Former Sun lifestyles editor Lorelei Goff wrote the story that won in the Best Single Feature category. Titled ‘Fire and Iron,” it focused on the work of master blacksmith Jamie Tyree and included a history of iron production and smithing in Greene County.
Ken Little and Scott Jenkins produced the work that won in the breaking news category, coverage of an August 2021 fire that destroyed Riverview Community Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Sun Sports Editor Sam Bundy, won second place in the Best Sports Writing category. Jenkins took second place for in the category of Best Single Editorial.
Third place in the Best Sports Coverage category went to coverage compiled by Bundy, J.D. Vaughn, the Sun’s current assistant sports editor, and Tate Russell, former assistant sports editor.
Reporters Spencer Morrell and Little, along with retired Sun columnist Cameron Judd, produced a collection of articles that took fourth place in the category of Coronavirus News Coverage.
Director of Online Operations Brian Cutshall and Goff produced a package on the visit of a Ford Tri-motor airplane to Greene County that captured fourth place in the Best Digital Presentation category. The online package included a feature story, more than two dozen photos and video.
Divisions were combined for the digital presentation category. The Sun competed in a division that also included the state’s largest newspapers, including those in Nashville and Memphis.