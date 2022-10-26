The Greeneville Sun won 35 awards in the Advertising, Circulation and Digital categories of the Tennessee Press Association (TPA) Ideas Contest, announced Oct. 20.
This was the highest number of awards to any single newspaper. The Kingsport Times-News was second, with 21 honors. The Daily Times was third, with 18 awards.
The Greeneville Sun won 23 first-place awards: six in Advertising, six in Circulation and 11 in Digital.
Those first-place awards included, in the Advertising category: automotive ad, classified section, use of humor, native advertisement or sponsored content, innovation, and marketing materials; in the Circulation category: rack card, single copy promotion, carrier recruitment, NIE sponsorship recruitment, reader contest, and subscriber retention program; in the Digital category: overall website, static display ad; internet subscription promotion, animated display ad, expandable digital ad, self-promotion ad, social media promotion for an advertiser, social media self-promotion, digital contest, multimedia ad campaign, and E-marketing.
Employees contributing to the work that won first-place awards were: Tanya Hensley, Dale Long, Matthew Wolfe, Rebecca Garay-Leon, Brian Cutshall, Sandi Blalock and Richard Clark.
The Sun won seven second-place honors: three in Advertising, one in Circulation and three in Digital.
The Sun garnered five third-place certificates: four in Advertising and one in Digital.