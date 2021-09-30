The Greeneville Sun won 22 awards in the 2021 Ideas Contest sponsored by the Tennessee Press Association.
The Press Association’s 2021 Ideas Contest recognized the best of newspaper advertising and circulation work throughout the state. At The Greenville Sun, those ads and promotions were created and facilitated by the following Sun staffers: Taunya Blazer, Sandi Blalock, Brian Cutshall, Rebecca Garay-Leon, Tanya Hensley, Melanie Hilliard, Shirley Jones, Dale Long, Della Lowe, Wendy Peay, Kelly Pickering, Jayme Pressley, Tammy Waldroup, Hala Watson and Artie Wehenkel.
The Sun competed with daily newspapers across the state of similar circulations.
The Sun won the third-most awards statewide in the contest. The Farragut Press won 24, and the Chattanooga Times Free Press won 23.
The Sun placed first in seven award categories: Best Black & White Ad; Best Carrier Contest Idea; Best Newspapers in Education Promotion; Best NIE Sponsorship Recruitment; Best Reader Contest; Best Internet Subscription Promotion; and Best Marketing Materials.
The Sun placed second in eight categories and third in seven categories.
The 2021 Ideas Contest awards were presented Sept. 23.