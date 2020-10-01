The Greeneville Sun won 14 first-place awards at the Tennessee Press Association Summer Convention held Sept. 24-25.
The statewide honors recognize excellence in print and online journalism, advertising and circulation. In all, The Sun won 26 first-, second- and third place awards.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, results of the contests were announced in online presentations rather than in-person.
JOURNALISM AWARDS
In the Tennessee State Press Contests sponsored by the University of Tennessee and the Tennessee Press Association, The Sun won top honors for personal columns, sports coverage and editorial writing in Group III, which also includes newspapers in Clarksville, Sevierville, Paris and Murfreesboro.
The Sun’s sports department won first place in the sports coverage category for the second consecutive year. The award recognized the work of Sports Editor Sam Bundy, Assistant Sports Editor Tate Russell and Sports Editor Emeritus Wayne Phillips.
For the second straight year, Assistant Editor Cameron Judd won first place in the personal column category. His winning entry was “A Doctor And A Deputy, Linked On A Roadside Marker.”
Editor Scott Jenkins won first place in the single editorial category for an editorial titled, “Keep Hands On The Wheel, Focus On The Road.”
The Sun won third place in the headline writing category for a package of headlines written by Jenkins, reporter Ken Little and former editor Michael Reneau.
ADVERTISING AWARDS
The Press Association’s 2020 Ideas Contest recognized the best of newspaper advertising and circulation work throughout the state. At The Greenville Sun, those ads and promotions were created and facilitated by the following Sun staffers: Taunya Blazer, Sandi Blalock, Marie Cox, Brian Cutshall, Roxy Dunn, Rebecca Garay-Leon, Tanya Hensley, Melanie Hilliard, Shirley Jones, Cameron Judd, Dale Long, Della Lowe, Wendy Peay, Kelly Pickering, Jayme Pressley, Tammy Waldroup, Hala Watson and Artie Wehenkel.
In advertising, Sun staff won 13 awards related to print and online advertising. The department swept the Best Special Section category, winning first place for the 2019 Benchmarks Edition, second place for 2019 Greene County Guidebook, and third place for the 2019 Business Card Directory.
The advertising department also won first-place honors for:
- Feature Page: Adopt-A-Pet
- Professional Service Ad: Consumer Credit Union Christmas
- Website: GreenevilleSun.com
- Reader Contest: Digital “Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes”
- Marketing Materials: 2019 Media Kit
Judges awarded second-place recognition for:
- Feature Page: Eagle Scouts
- Internet Banner or Tile Ad: Attorney Ed Kershaw
- Marketing Materials: Get Digital POWER!
The department received third-place for:
- Black & White Ad: Greeneville Reds
- Internet Banner or Tile Ad: Greeneville Sun Halloween Coloring Contest
CIRCULATION AWARDS
The Sun’s circulation department won nine awards related to its subscription and circulation services.
The department won first-place awards for:
- Single Copy Promotion: Digital Promotes Single Copy Sales
- Newspapers in Education Promotion: NIE at The Greeneville Sun
- Carrier Recruitment: Earn Money with Your Own Business
- NIE Sponsorship Recruitment: Become an NIE Sponsor at The Greeneville Sun!
- Internet Subscription Promotion: Try GreenevilleSun.com/Free Website Access During Flooding Emergency
Circulation efforts that won second place were:
- Self Promotion of a Newspaper: Thanksgiving Rack Card
- Rack Card: Fatz Promotion
- Subscriber Retention Program: Fatz Southern Kitchen Subscription Offer
The department won also won a third-place recognition in the Subscriber Retention Program category for an email alert on opening the newspaper website due to inclement weather.