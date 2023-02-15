The First Tennessee Development District is conducting a confidential online wage and benefit survey.
Designed for the region’s manufacturers, the survey will collect vital information on wages, benefit structure, and provide valuable insight into the true cost of doing business in Northeast Tennessee, while maintaining the confidentiality of respondents, according to a news release.
The survey, which collects data, also provide the results to every participating employer. This means that employers, economic development professionals, local manufacturers, and prospective industries will have more accurate data when it comes to decision making on future investment, potential expansions, or relocation to the region.
In order to be responsive to the needs of local manufacturers, the Sensible Surveys platform permits users to save their responses and complete the survey at their own speed or as their schedule allows. This feature also means that any company that completed a survey in 2021 can quickly and easily update their profile this year, saving time.
“The data collected in this survey is vital for economic growth,” said Mark Stevans, project lead for the survey. “Our job at the FTDD is to make sure that local industries and economic developers have every tool at their disposal to help reach their goals.”
Next steps include distributing the survey throughout the region’s manufacturing sector.
Results from the survey should be available by July. Visit surveys.ftdd.org to learn more.