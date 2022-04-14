Josh Swatzell has joined Greeneville Real Estate Specialists and Classic Land & Auction Service Specialists.
Swatzell is a Greene County native who is licensed as an affiliate broker and principal auctioneer, according to an announcement from the firms. He attended D&D Real Estate School and Walters State Community College's auctioneering class, and plans to continue working to become a principal broker. He is a member of the Northeast Tennessee Association of Relators.
Both firms are owned by Eddie Yokley and are located at 140 W. Bernard Ave., Suite 1. To reach Greeneville Real Estate Specialists, call 423-620-5258. For more information about Classic Land & Auction Service Specialists, visit classauction.us or call 423-639-0881.