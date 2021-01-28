A new semester provides an opportunity for a fresh start, and some Tusculum University students started their semester with a new haircut courtesy of nearby TaylorMade Grooming Lounge.
Tusculum's spring semester began Monday. To join in the back-to-school celebration, a press release from the university said, the barbershop across the street offered free haircuts out of a mobile unit parked in front of the Scott M. Niswonger Commons.
About 20 students participated.
“Simply saying thank you for coming to our shop for a haircut is not enough,” said Micah Taylor, the lounge’s owner. “We appreciate the business we have received from the Tusculum family, and Monday’s event was a great way to pay it forward. It was also a nice way for the students to begin the spring semester. A good, fresh haircut makes you feel good.”
Joining Taylor were fellow barbers Darin Brandt, Hunter Davis, Benson Susong, Triston Melton, Ray Conner and Landon Barham.
TaylorMade is located at 907 Erwin Highway in Greeneville, across the street from The Tusculum Arch, and the release said the university's president Dr. Scott Hummel is a customer of TaylorMade.
“We are grateful to Micah and his team for thinking of our students and graciously cutting hair for free,” Hummel said. “College students have to conserve their money, so receiving a high-quality haircut for free means a lot to them. Community connections are essential for our university’s success, and TaylorMade is an exceptional neighbor to Tusculum.”