NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Pest Control Licensing and Advisory Board will meet by electronic means Monday at 9:30 a.m. CDT.
In accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 16, the Tennessee Pest Control Licensing and Advisory Board will meet and conduct business by electronic means. This measure serves to protect the health and safety of citizens and government officials during the COVID-19 emergency response.
The meeting is open to the public to attend via phone at 1-415-655-0003 using access code 612-455-109. There is no cost to participants.
The agenda includes a review and approval of board minutes, consideration of special license requests, and a discussion of Structural Pest Control (category 7) changes.
The Tennessee Pest Control Licensing and Advisory Board comprises seven members representing the pest control industry and consumers. The board sets standards for licensing in categories of pesticide application. The board also advises the Tennessee Department of Agriculture on pest control issues and regulatory matters.
For more information, contact Kathy Booker, pesticide administrator for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Consumer and Industry Services Division at 615-837-5133 or kathy.booker@tn.gov.