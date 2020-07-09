The Blessed Bee Herbals and Bee Well Day Spa, owned and operated by the mother-daughter team of retired nurse Becky Anderson and her daughter, 12-year spa professional Amy Nicholas, are both now open at 441 E. Bernard Ave.
The Blessed Bee is an herb and herbal tea shop where Anderson shares her knowledge of herbs and their health benefits. At the back of the brick house both businesses operate out of, Bee Well Day Spa offers skincare treatments and products and soon will also offer massage.
A native of Asheville, North Carolina, with roots in the area going back generations, Anderson lived in Wisconsin for the last 24 years before moving to Greeneville, while Nicholas moved from Charlottesville, Virginia.
The shop and spa had a soft opening in May and are now open Wednesday through Saturday.
The Blessed Bee Herbals
Anderson said the idea for The Blessed Bee began when she was working as a nurse practitioner in Wisconsin and found that many of her patients were interested in trying herbs but had trouble finding a good, affordable source for them.
Herbalism has been a lifelong interest that Anderson said started with older family members including her grandfather, who grew herbs in western North Carolina.
Prior to moving to Greeneville, Anderson spent about 40 years in the nursing profession, working as a registered nurse and a nurse practitioner, before she retired. She also held an associate fellowship in integrative medicine where she met her teacher and friend Dr. Tieraona Low Dog, whose books can be found at The Blessed Bee.
“All herbs have medicinal value,” Anderson said, and herbs can help with a range of issues and ailments by supporting different parts of the body. However Anderson said, anyone trying an herb for the first time should be patient and allow a few weeks to see a noticeable effect.
Around 140 herbs can be found at The Blessed Bee individually and in tea blends, and Anderson enjoys sharing her knowledge of them, which she said she continues to build upon.
“I’m always a student,” Anderson said. “I know a lot, but I’m always learning.”
Anderson hosts classes at The Blessed Bee on the third Tuesday of each month. Each session is focused on a particular organ system and how certain herbs can help and support that system.
Anderson sources The Blessed Bee’s herbs from Mountain Rose Herbs, based in Eugene, Oregon.
“It’s very important to me to know where they come from and that it is done properly,” Anderson said. “They are organic, wild crafted and purchased from producers.”
The Blessed Bee also offers a range of tea accoutrements such as antique tea sets from around the world collected by Anderson, as well as tea strainers and biodegradable teabags to fill with loose leaf tea.
“I think it’s just me. I have too many interests,” Anderson joked about the eclectic shop where she also sells homemade and imported British baked goods, locally and regionally made crafts and jewelry, and books on herbs and cooking.
Anderson may also be found at the Depot Street Farmers Market.
Bee Well Day Spa
At Bee Well Day Spa, Nicholas offers skin and body treatments as a licensed aesthetician. She currently offers services such as some facials and body waxing, scrubs and wraps.
Also available at Bee Well Day Spa is a line of skincare products from FarmHouse Fresh. The products are made from 99% organic ingredients sourced from American farmers and are not tested on animals.
Nicholas has 12 years of experience in the spa industry and is experienced in massage therapy, although she is not yet offering massage services at Bee Well Day Spa until she gets her Tennessee state massage license.
Therapeutic massage is Nicholas’ focus, but she also plans to offer relaxation-based massage options when she has her license to do so in Tennessee.
“My main goal is to make life easier to live and more sustainable,” Nicholas said of her massage work. “Whether it is an athlete or not, I am focused on helping them be able to do what they do long term and making everyday life more manageable.”
In her previous spa work, Nicholas said, she had a brush with fame when she gave Cheers and Frasier star Kelsey Grammer a massage.
Nicholas said she has gathered experience and knowledge of different management styles from working in different spas and that having her own spa and running it jointly with an herb and tea shop with her mom has been a plan over 12 years in the making.
Due to COVID-19, facials that require mask removal are not currently available at Bee Well Day Spa.
Use of masks in the shop is encouraged and required for skin treatments, and there is a station outside the front door providing masks and hand sanitizer.
For more information find both businesses on Facebook by searching The Blessed Bee Herbals LLC or Bee Well Day Spa or call 423-972-2029 to reach The Blessed Bee or 262-203-6712 for Bee Well Day Spa.