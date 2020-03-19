Greeneworx, formerly The Mulch Pit, is open under new ownership at the existing location of The Mulch Pit, 2900 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
Greeneworx offers a variety of landscaping materials including mulch, sand, rock, driveway gravel and soils.
The new ownership kept The Mulch Pit’s pricing. Delivery is available.
Spring hours are currently Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with plans for extended Saturday hours as weather permits.
Call 639-9344 or find Greeneworx on Facebook for more information.