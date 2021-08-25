Home to dozens of animals, The Funny Farm is a new, family-friendly agritourism attraction which offers a hands-on and educational farm experience.
The Funny Farm opened in July, just three months after the family behind the new local business started working on the property to prepare to open their working farm to the public.
“My husband lost his job in April, but we had 40 acres and a ton of animals, so we just said, ‘let’s do something,’” said Tammy Knapp-Stanton. “We started putting up fences, and here we are.”
Knapp-Stanton said she and her husband Kody Stanton grew up on Greene County farms, so when they were looking for their own home together, they started looking at farms.
“When we got married it just made sense,” Knapp-Stanton said. “We don’t know any other way to live.”
Their two children, Maverick, 4, and Montgomery, 1, are now growing up accustomed to farm life, too.
“We were looking for more like maybe 15 acres, but this was just perfect,” Knapp-Stanton said.
She said the family later learned the property they now call KT Acres has been known locally as “the old Stanton farm.”
“I’ve heard stories about moonshine on the property, and I’ve heard they used to do rodeos. We’ve found lots of horseshoes and beer bottles on the ground,” Knapp-Stanton said. “It’s so fun to hear other people’s stories about the property.”
However, she said, her family is not related to the previous Stantons who owned the farm as far as they know.
She said it took some work to get the property in shape for the animals they wanted to keep, but over the past three years, they have made room for horses, cows, goats, pigs, chickens, ducks and more, and Knapp-Stanton said they continue to take in more animals such as barn kittens.
“I’ve told people to drop them off here. They just need to be fixed,” she said.
With so many animals, Knapp-Stanton said she had a new, amusing story to share at work daily, and that led to the name The Funny Farm.
Now that the farm is open as an agritourism site, there is also a play area for children, an area for birthday parties and gatherings, and a storefront called The Shed, where visitors can buy feed to give the animals as well as baked goods, local art, farm goods and T-shirts. Once a hay field, there is now a large parking lot spacious enough for school buses to maneuver.
As a working farm, each animal has a job.
“Everything here works,” Knapp-Stanton said. “We don’t have any pets except maybe the ponies.”
Cattle and pigs are ultimately food, and Knapp-Stanton said they use as much of the animal as possible when that time comes. Barn kittens assist with pest control, and goats take care of weed eating for The Funny Farm and next door neighbors while the donkeys look out for the goats.
“The neighbors love our animals,” she said.
Each animal has a name, as well.
“Everyone gets a name. We let Maverick name most of them, and a lot of them are Disney characters,” Knapp-Stanton said.
Educational panels are posted at animals’ enclosures, and the Stantons are happy to provide more information about the animals and what they do on the farm.
The Funny Farm welcomes groups for birthday parties and field trips as well as private farm tours.
Visitors can help care for some of the animals, like bottle feeding baby calves, and horse and pony rides are also an option.
The scenic farm with two springs is also an ideal location for photography sessions, which can also involve a supervised session with an animal or two, Knapp-Stanton said, and during berry season, visitors can also buy freshly picked or pick their own wild blackberries.
Plans for the future include expanding event space, planting fruit trees and adding a green house.
The Funny Farm is open 1-6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays during the open season, April-November.
For more information visit funnyfarmtn.weebly.com, find The Funny Farm on Facebook or call or text 329-3632.