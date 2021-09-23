The Greeneville Sun’s news department won several awards in the Tennessee Press Association’s annual State Press Contest.
The Sun competes with daily newspapers of similar circulations across the state.
The Sun won first place in the digital presentation category for coverage of a June 2020 rally in downtown Greeneville to protest racial injustice and the killing of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Contributing to the winning entry were Greeneville Sun reporters Cicely Babb, Eugenia Estes and Ken Little, Director of Online Operations Brian Cutshall, and Scott Jenkins, editor. Jenkins also won second place for editorial writing.
Former assistant sports editor Tate Russell won second- and third-place awards for sports photography.
The Sun also won third place for coronavirus news coverage, a special category added for the 2020 contest. Contributing to the entry were Estes, Babb, Little and Cameron Judd, the paper’s assistant editor and columnist.