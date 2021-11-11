Hallie Dearstone, owner of The Paislee Sunflower boutique, stands in her new storefront. Previously located on Bernard Avenue, the Paislee Sunflower offers a range of clothes and accessories from 11 local vendors. Dearstone said several new vendors have been added since the boutique moved to its new location, which is more than double the size of its old one. The Paislee Sunflower is now located next to The Rice Box at 1175 East Andrew Johnson Highway, Suite 2. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The Paislee Sunflower is closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, call 609-2258.