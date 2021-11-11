For Julie Gray, owner of Greeneville’s newest bar and entertainment spot, opening The Watering Trough Bar & Grill this year was a dream come true.
The Watering Trough opened at the end of September.
“I have always wanted to own a bar. I just like the environment,” Gray told The Greeneville Sun. “I like for people to be able to have fun.”
She said that is exactly what she hopes to provide with the Watering Trough, where she has been hosting live music on Saturdays and a karaoke night on Fridays.
“We’ve had a different local band every week doing a little bit of everything as far as music,” Gray said. “We do have a $6 cover charge. The band has to get paid somehow.”
She said Friday night karaoke has been a success, too.
“We’ve had probably over 20 different people each time,” Gray said.
Pool tables, darts and a jukebox also offer entertainment any time the Watering Trough is open.
“Kids can come in except on Saturdays when the band starts. Then it’s 21 and up,” she said.
She added there is no smoking allowed inside at any time.
The Watering Trough serves food including sandwiches and a kids menu with chicken tenders and corn dogs throughout most of the day.
“We do basic burgers and chicken sandwiches, and we have a Philly cheesesteak sandwich that has been pretty popular,” Gray said. “We can take to-go orders for pick-up.”
The menu also includes fried pickles, mozzarella sticks and mushrooms, and drinks include bottle and draft beer, Pepsi products and coffee.
Gray said to-go orders have been most popular most days so far, but she hopes to see more in-person diners.
“I’d like to get this place to where people just come in during the day to eat. It’s clean and we’ve got a nice atmosphere,” she said.
Food is served throughout most of the day, with the grill closing at 10 or 11 p.m. and the bar remaining open until midnight or 2 a.m.
Originally from Kentucky, Gray said she has lived in Greeneville for about three years and has been working locally as a real estate agent, too, until opening the Watering Trough. Now, she said she has her hands full with both after finishing an extensive remodeling process to open the bar and grill.
Future plans for the Watering Trough include eventually adding liquor to the menu, building a patio behind the building for a smoking area and “getting a bit more of a friendly look on the outside to match the inside,” Gray said.
“Come out and have some fun and play some pool,” she said. “I’m friendly, there’s no smoking inside and my employees don’t drink while they’re on the job.”
The Watering Trough is open Tuesday through Saturday and closed on Sunday and Monday. Hours are noon-midnight, with food being served until 10 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, bar hours are noon-2 a.m., with the grill closing at 11 p.m.
For more information, or to place an order, call 588-5265.