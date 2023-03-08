Elizabeth “Libby” Kickliter and Rick Tipton have joined Envision Realty Group, a news release said.
After 30 years of Federal Court experience, Tipton earned his real estate license in 2022. He focuses on East Tennessee.
With a background in management and customer service, he provides assistance for negotiating contracts for homeowners seeking to sell or home buyers seeking to purchase a home or property. He has been serving clients who wish to sell farms, horse properties, residential or lake properties.
Tipton and his wife, Rebecca reside on their family’s Century farm in Greeneville. They have one son, Jordan, and his wife Ashley.
Kickliter was raised in Del Rio, attended Del Rio High School and graduated from Cocke County High School in 1984.
She graduated as a licensed practicing nurse from a vocational school in Greeneville, then started working at the hospital in Newport. She graduated as a registered nurse from Walters State in 1992. She completed her bachelor’s degree and has been nursing in many different fields since then. She worked for 15 years in home health.
She has been married to Dr. David Kickliter for 25 years and is the mother of three sons and “Mamaw” to 13 children. She lives in Parrottsville and attends First Baptist Church in Newport, where she is active in the children’s and youth programs.