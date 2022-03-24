A little over a year after the permanent location for Top Choice BBQ was finished on West Main Street, the popular local barbecue restaurant has added a second location on the other side of town.
The new location, which recently housed Smashy’s Burgers, not only expands Top Choice’s local presence but makes operations even faster.
“We’ve always been fast, and were are even faster at this location,” business owner Rocco Preston said. “We have a simple side menu, and people can just drive up, and it’s so fast from the time they order to the time they get their food. We know people don’t have long on their lunch break to sit in a drive through.”
He said after purchasing the location and some extensive remodeling inside, Top Choice’s 1365 E. Andrew Johnson Highway location opened up this month, and business has been going well.
“It’s great. With gas prices up, some people are staying home more, but other than it’s going great,” Preston said. “We’re getting into the rhythm of it and figuring everything out.”
Hours are currently 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the drive-thru, but Preston said with the traffic on 11E around 6 p.m., hours will likely be extended in the near future. For more information or to call in an order, call 620-0567.