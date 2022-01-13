The Tri-Cities Airport released a corporate travel survey this week and is requesting feedback from businesses in the Tri-Cities region to help improve air service.
The 16-question survey includes the following topics: information regarding 2019 corporate travel, future corporate travel expectations, airline use and airport use. The survey will take approximately 10 minutes or less to complete, a press release from the Tri-Cities Airport Authority said.
Information gathered from the survey process will help airport staff communicate with airlines where businesses travel most, future corporate travel expectations, and potential markets for additional routes for the airlines, the release said.
“Your feedback is vitally important as we work to garner additional air service for TRI’s communities,” said Gene Cossey, TCAA executive director. “The more businesses we have participate in the survey, even if they only travel once a year, the better our chances for recruitment of additional air service.”
Business representatives can complete the online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/TRICorpSurvey . The survey will close Jan. 21.
For more information about the survey or for questions regarding air service development, contact Kristi Haulsee, TCAA director of marketing and air service development at khaulsee@triflight.com or 423-325-6032.