Trinity Heart & Vascular Group has opened an office in Greeneville, offering low-cost medical services with an unorthodox approach.
Dr. Daniel O’Roark and physician assistant Nolan Hensley treat patients of their third-party-free practice in the former office of longtime physician, the well-known late Dr. Robert Berry.
Like Berry’s PATMOS clinic, Trinity assigns a reduced fee to each of their services and accepts direct payment without involving third-party insurance companies in their services. This arrangement is ideal for patients who are uninsured, self-insured, or have coverage with high deductibles, they say.
Trinity Heart & Vascular Group opened Aug. 1 in an effort to break barriers between patients and providers.
“Working in a corporate medicine structure, we felt there was a significant lack of personalized medical options, as well as significant barriers to the patient/provider relationship,” Hensley said. “In reviewing options for a private practice, we found that most of these barriers could be removed by pursing a third-party-free practice. By removing third parties (health insurance companies) from our practice structure, we found that patient care, satisfaction, and pricing would all benefit.”
O’Roark brings more than 30 years of experience in cardiac medicine. He holds board certifications in internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases, echocardiography (cardiac ultrasound), and nuclear cardiology.
Hensley, a Greene County native, has been serving the community’s cardiac needs over the past three years at the former Laughlin Memorial Hospital campus. He is a native of the Cedar Creek-St. James area and a 2012 graduate of South Greene High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in cardiopulmonary science from East Tennessee State University and a master’s degree in medical science from Lincoln Memorial University.
Both providers offer diagnosis, treatment and management of a vast array of cardiovascular issues.
Their in-office testing includes cardiac and vascular ultrasound, treadmill and pharmacologic cardiac stress testing with options for nuclear imaging.
The name Trinity is derived from the providers’ Christian faith, which guides their practice.
“Our pricing is transparent, so there are no surprise charges when you come to visit us. Our price list is posted on our website and available to everyone,” Hensley said.
Trinity also has an office in Johnson City at 2800 Peoples St. Suite 2 #80.
The Greeneville office is located at 1231 Tusculum Blvd. Suite 1 (the upper level).
Both locations provide afternoon and weekend appointments for office visits, as well as testing for patients who are unable to schedule during conventional office hours.
Staff at the Greeneville office, in addition to O’Roark and Hensley, are medical assistants Amy Tesnear and Brooke Reaves; Jannaea Jeffers, LPN; ultrasound technicians Amber Cox and Erin Bray; and receptionist Tracy Bray.
For more information, visit www.trinityheartandvasculargrou.com or find “Trinity Heart and Vascular Group” on Facebook.