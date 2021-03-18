Brad Tullock has joined Greeneville Real Estate & Auction Team.
A native of Mosheim, Tullock has worked in construction and industrial maintenance for 30 years prior to becoming Greeneville Real Estate & Auction Team's newest agent and auctioneer. He has been an auctioneer since 2017 and earned his affiliate broker license in 2020.
Greeneville Real Estate & Auction Team, owned by William G. Brown, is located at 210 W. Summer St.
For more information visit www.greenevilleteam.com or call 525-5341.