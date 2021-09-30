Tusculum Dental Care Donates Products To Tusculum View Elementary Sep 30, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dr. Craig Shepherd, a Greeneville City Schools Board member and Dentist at Tusculum Dental Care, and his staff donated 25 electric toothbrushes, toothpaste, and dental floss to randomly selected Tusculum View Elementary students on Friday. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Whitney Broyles Hill (Died: Sept. 24, 2021) Charges Filed Against Student Who Allegedly Spurred Lockdown Search Warrants Served By DTF; 4 Charged GHS Student Taken Into Custody After Lockdown Summer Wells Case To Be Featured On National Show Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.