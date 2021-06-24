Tusculum University will host human resources professionals for a breakfast and informational session on corporate partnerships with the university 8-10 a.m. July 8.
Tusculum President Dr. Scott Hummel and representatives from the offices of admissions and financial aid will join other Tusculum staff members in the Brotherton Boardroom on the third floor of the Meen Center that morning to present information on the undergraduate and graduate programs offered through corporate partnerships, a news release from the university said.
Corporate partnerships with Tusculum provide for a tuition reduction for the partner's employees who pursue one of several bachelor's and master's degrees available through the partnership, according to the news release.
Available academic programs include:
- Master of Business Administration
- Master of Science in entrepreneurial leadership
- Master of Arts in organizational training and performance management
- Master of Arts in sport administration
- Bachelor of Science in business administration
- Bachelor of Arts in psychology
- Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies
- Bachelor of Arts in sport management
- Associate of Arts/Science in general studies
There are currently partnerships with 17 companies in place, and others are pending, the release said.
“We are pleased to offer excellent academic programs that will help companies further develop their employees’ skills,” said Dr. Ramona Williams, Tusculum’s vice president of enrollment management and financial aid. “With flexibility in course schedules and formats, we ensure employees can complete their degree requirements while still continuing to meet their work and family obligations. We welcome the opportunity during this breakfast to discuss building our relationships with area businesses even further.”
To participate in the breakfast, email Laura Battel, assistant director of adult and online studies, at lbattel@tusculum.edu.