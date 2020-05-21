CHATTANOOGA — John A. Tweed, a longtime executive with Greeneville-based Landair, has been promoted to co-president and chief operating officer of parent company Covenant Transportation Group, the company said in a news release.
Tweed’s promotion, which took effect in April, is part of an executive team realignment meant to accelerate execution of the Chattanooga-based company’s strategic plan “to strengthen our position in the U.S. logistics industry, de-risk our leverage profile, and concentrate our business model on more sustainable, higher margin services and sectors where we can add considerable value to our partner-customers,” Covenant Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David R. Parker said in the news release.
“Our realigned executive structure will capitalize on the strengths of each member and magnify the effectiveness of the entire team,” Parker said. “John Tweed’s expertise in contract logistics is fundamental to Covenant’s future as we continue to become more deeply embedded in our customers’ supply chains and seek organizational efficiency. We have benefitted from John’s presence over the past two years as the Landair operations have been a stable and highly profitable performer.”
Tweed, 54, will be responsible for enterprise-wide operations, sales, and safety functions, as well as the expansion of contract logistics business and improvements in Covenant’s operating efficiency, according to the news release. He joined Covenant in July 2018 following its acquisition of Landair Holdings Inc. — where he had served as CEO since 2000 — and previously was the executive vice president and chief operating officer at Landair under Covenant.
He is joined by former Covenant president and chief operating officer Joey B. Hogan, who will now be co-president and chief administrative officer with responsibility for all enterprise-wide administrative functions, including strategic planning, finance, human resources, and information technology, as well as equipment and maintenance; M. Paul Bunn, who has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer, with responsibility for all enterprise-wide efficiency, financial, and accounting functions; and Richard B. Cribbs, who has been named senior vice president of strategy and investor relations and treasurer, with responsibility for capital structure, strategy, risk management, and investor relation functions.
“We are blessed with a deep and talented management team that is highly committed to our strategic vision,” Parker said. “The appointments announced today will accelerate our progress by aligning our team’s talents with our most imperative goals. I am proud of the way the entire executive team pulled together to redesign our organizational structure with the good of the entire enterprise in mind.”