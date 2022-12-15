One in three Americans rent self-storage units, and a new business is offering additional storage space for local residents.
Ultimate Storage Plex is now open at 1640 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
Owners Willie Swatzell, Josh Quillen, Caine Ballard and Brian Click, also known as The 4 Partners, purchased the building Aug. 1 from local businessman BJ Broyles, who owned a home improvement store in the location.
Readers may remember the building as the former location of Paty Lumber Company or Howard Brothers discount store.
Current trends show people need self storage because they are moving, do not have enough space at home, or are downsizing, according to Click.
The 4 Partners saw a need for additional climate controlled self storage, as well as recreational vehicle (RV) and boat storage in Greeneville. They have experience in commercial real estate and enjoy refurbishing older buildings to keep them useful for the community.
With Ultimate Storage Plex, they provide a convenient location for residents of Greeneville and Greene County to store their belongings, knowing they are safe and protected from elements such as cold weather, rain, and humidity, Click said.
Customers have electronic access to their belongings 24 hours a day in a secure, fenced area with cameras.
“We hope our fellow Greene Countians will support this business due to the local ownership and our efforts to provide a convenient and safe location for storing items of value,” Click said.