Parts one and two of a webinar series presented by the University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services on government contracting are scheduled for Oct. 13-14.
The webinars are designed to introduce business owners and managers to the diversity of government purchasing, said a press release from the Tennessee Small Business Development Center at East Tennessee State University. They will cover how to navigate the governmental contracting process and bid successfully in the government marketplace.
Paul Middlebrooks, program manager at the UT Procurement Technical Assistance Center will lead the webinars, each running 10 a.m.-noon.
The webinars are free, but pre-registration is required.
For more information or to register for these and other training events, visit the Tennessee Small Business Development Center website at www.tsbdc.org.