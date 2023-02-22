For the second year in a row, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of America’s best large employers.
Of the 14 higher education institutions in the Southeastern Conference, UT is one of four that earned a ranking as a best large employer.
“The strength of our university is rooted in the Volunteer spirit. We have dedicated faculty and staff who are passionate about the success of our students and demonstrate that spirit every day by cultivating an environment where learning, engagement and care thrive,” said Mary Lucal, associate vice chancellor for human resources. “We do not take this recognition lightly. We continuously look for ways to make UT a welcoming, supportive and rewarding place to work.”
To determine this year’s list, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista and surveyed approximately 45,000 workers at companies and institutions in the United States with at least 1,000 employees.
The anonymous survey asked respondents to rate on a scale of zero to 10 how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others. Other survey questions covered work–life balance, compensation, and advancement opportunities.
In total, 500 employers were recognized across 25 different industries, including education.
In 2022, UT was recognized by Forbes as one of America’s best employers, one of Tennessee’s best employers, a best employer for new graduates and a best employer for women.
UT has a total of 14,000 employees, according to the list.