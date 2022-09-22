When Vanel and Kristy Charles moved to Greeneville two years ago, they started thinking about what services the community needed.
On Aug. 3, they launched V2K Express, offering 24/7 rideshare and delivery services.
On Sept. 16, the Greene County Partnership held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the business location, 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
In addition to managing V2K, Vanel is manager of a local motel where he said he noticed people often needing a ride after checking out.
“It was either, they had to wait for hours and hours, or there was no availability at all,” he said. “At that time, I thought about the patients that get released from the ER that need to go home, doctor’s appointments, shopping, the people that like to have a little fun on the weekends.”
So he told his wife, Kristy, who is assistant manager of V2K Express, that a cab service was what Greeneville needed.
“We thought that could be a great opportunity to help the community,” Vanel said.
After conducting some research into local rideshare options, Vanel found that unavailability wasn’t the only issue. According to some Greenevillians, prices were “outrageous,” he said.
V2K rideshare starts at $2, then an additional $2 per mile. They provide free wi-fi and flat rates to local airports.
In addition to Greeneville, they service Kingsport and Johnson City.
They offer services in both English and Spanish, with Vanel being fluent in four languages.
Vanel hold’s a bachelor’s degree in business and developed his passion for business at a young age. He came from a business-owner family and recalled helping his dad with the books at age 12.
“I think all these combined has allowed me to develop a good sense of leadership in order to guarantee a perfect collaboration between our drivers and riders for the benefit of the community,” he said.
V2K can be found at www.v2kexpress.com and on Facebook under “V2K Express” and Instagram under “v2kexpress.”