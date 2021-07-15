Vallie Insurance, 822 Tusculum Blvd. hosted veterans, first responders and their guests for a free appreciation luncheon on Thursday.
Vallie Insurance owner Mike Vallie said the lunch on Thursday was the fifth annual lunch for veterans and first responders Vallie Insurance has hosted, and that the event has grown since the first one in 2016. The event is now a joint effort with four other local businesses, Unified Title & Escrow, Southbound Real Estate, Advanced Cleaning & Restoration and Cervus Highlands.
Veterans’ spouses were also welcomed, including Carol Norris, who said her husband William, who passed away in April, was in the Air Force for 20 years.
“I’m glad there is local support for veterans and their spouses,” Vallie said. He said about 170 meals were served between those distributed in the Vallie Insurance parking lot and others delivered afterwards.
“We are aware of the tough job first responders have, and we really appreciate them,” Vallie said.
He said the annual event was inspired by his father Jim Vallie, who joined the Army to fight in WWII.
“It is so important to give back,” Vallie said. “It’s the most satisfying thing we can do, and I learned that from my father. That is the legacy he gave and that I hope continues to live on in our community.”