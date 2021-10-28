Vanity Fur owner Stephanie Watt, second from left, and her staff collected $320 on Saturday in a fundraiser for the Humane Society. Vanity Fur recently relocated to 122 Village Drive, where Watt said she has added much more space. Saturday’s fundraising event included a pet costume contest, photo booth sessions inside the shop and prizes purchased with tickets. Watt said she plans to do similar events in the future. Pictured from left are Christine Westbrook, Watt, Ginger and Matt Reeves and Valyrie Justis.