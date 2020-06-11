Walters State Community College will offer a 10-hour OSHA safety course June 17-18 for construction workers and others covered by OSHA 29 CRF 1926.
Through this course students will receive an introduction to OSHA, the focus four hazards, personal protective and lifesaving equipment, the use of power and hand tools, and health hazards in construction, excavations, scaffolds, stairs and ladders, a news release from Walters State said.
The class will meet 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 17-18 at the Walters State Workforce Training building in Greeneville. Registration costs $199. Space is limited.
To book a space contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988.