A recent wedding trend is the industrial theme, which is a featured experience of The Warehouse at Wilson Hill.
The new wedding and event venue was originally built as a fabrication factory in the early 1980s, then served as the popular Funville indoor kids party center until 2020.
Owners Robbie and Julia Britton have renovated the space into a unique venue with more than 6,000 square feet of flowing indoor and outdoor space.
The indoor industrial space of 2,500 square feet opens into a landscaped courtyard with access to the main room through an 18-foot garage door.
Recent renovations highlight the building’s industrial features including exposed open beam ceilings, refinished concrete floors, metal finishings with upscale furnishings, and elegant lighting.
"We wanted to do something different, something modern, and industrial," Julia said.
After closing Funville, the couple brainstormed ideas for a couple of years and decided to draw on their combined 40 years of experience in the wedding and event business.
Robbie, a well-known local DJ, has provided DJ and emcee services for more than 1,000 weddings.
For brides and grooms and their wedding attendants, The Warehouse features his and hers suites with beverage coolers and small bar spaces. The Elegant Ladies lounge offers beautiful vanities and a relaxing setting, and the Men's Leather lounge features cable TV.
But The Warehouse At Wilson Hill is more than just a wedding venue.
Space is available for corporate meetings and celebrations, as well as proms and school events. Through their event business, Now Event Group, The Brittons can offer high-end audio and video services, projection screens, and streaming for corporate meetings.
Event manager is the couple's daughter, Emily McCullough.
An open house was held Jan. 8, right after the first wedding was held Jan. 7.
A Wedding Vendor Networking event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the venue. All professional wedding vendors are welcome and invited to bring business cards for networking.
The Warehouse At Wilson Hill is located at 145 Wilson Hill Road, near the Greeneville Municipal Airport. For bookings, call 423-638-9818.
The venue can be found on Facebook at "The Warehouse At Wilson Hill" and on Instagram at "thewarehouseatwilsonhill." The website is www.thewarehouseatwilsonhill.com .