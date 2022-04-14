Lisa Warren has been named lifestyles editor of The Greeneville Sun.
She will be returning full time to The Greeneville Sun, after having previously worked many years as a staff writer and section editor with the newspaper.
A Greene County native, Warren is a 1985 graduate of South Greene High School. She continued her education at East Tennessee State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science with a triple major in mass communications, english and political science, graduating with honors in 1989.
During her college career, she worked with the campus publication, The East Tennessean, serving as a writer and news editor, and with the Kingsport Times-News as a public records reporter for Washington County. She also worked as a news intern for two summers with The Greeneville Sun.
In the spring of 1989, Warren was selected to serve in Nashville as a Senate Legislative Intern for the Tennessee General Assembly.
Following graduation from ETSU, she accepted as position as a staff writer at The Mountain Press in Sevierville, and later as a copy editor at the Maryville Daily Times, in Maryville. She returned to The Greeneville Sun in late 1990 and continued her career, serving her hometown newspaper for nearly 29 years.
In the past few years, Warren has worked as a Public Health Office assistant with the Greene County Health Department and as a job recruiting specialist with Staffmark. Most recently, she has been serving as a freelance writer for Continental Publishing of New York.
She has a son, Tyler. Her parents are Christine Warren and the late Virgil Warren.
She resides in the Houston Valley community of southern Greene County.
Warren can be contacted at 423-359-3114 or lisa.warren@greenevillesun.com .