The University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services will present a webinar on government contracting from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 13.
This program is designed to introduce the business owner or manager to the diversity of government purchasing. Participants will learn how to navigate the governmental contracting process and bid successfully in the government marketplace, according to a news release.
This program is part II of the basic introduction to government contracting program 101 and will further position a company to compete for contracting opportunities.
The speaker is Paul Middlebrooks, program manager for the University of Tennessee Procurement Technical Assistance Center.
This event is free to attend. Pre-registration is required.
This is a Zoom live webinar; registrants will receive an email with the Zoom link prior to the start of the meeting. For client confidentiality, a Zoom live webinar is a view-only platform where the attendees cannot see each other, and the host cannot see the attendees.
An in-meeting chat is provided for attendees to send messages to the host and other users within the meeting.
For more information, contact Teresa Shipley, Tennessee Small Business Development Center, at 423-439-8505 or tshipley@tsbdc.org .