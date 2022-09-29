Shown at the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for Westtown Florist are, from left, Clara Bailey, designer; Barbara Olmstead, grandmother of new owner Megan Rohr; Shannon Johnson, Megan’s father; Megan Rohr; Brandon Rohr, Megan’s husband; employees Cortney Johnson, Megan’s sister, Hannah Martin; and April Johnson, manager and Megan’s mother.
Photo Special To The Sun
Megan Rohr works on a floral arrangement for a wedding.
Photo Special to the Sun
This fall floral arrangement is one of the many specialty arrangements created at Westown Florist.
Westown Florist has been in business since the mid-1900s, and new owner Megan Rohr is adding a modern flair.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony to recognize the new ownership was held by the Greene County Partnership on Sept. 8.
“This flower shop has so much history, and I wanted to bring it back to its full potential,” Rohr said. “It seemed that people had forgotten about it.”
Rohr began working part time at Westtown in 2020 and “instantly fell in love with the business.”
She learned by watching the lead floral designer, while the previous owner also taught her the business aspects of operating a floral shop.
Westown Florist previously was owned by Charlotte Justice, a floral designer for 50 years.
Since taking ownership in April 2021, Rohr began marketing the business on social media platforms and providing services for weddings and events.
“My goal for this business is to serve our community and bring satisfaction to all of our customers,” Rohr said. “Here at Westown, our customers become our family. We couldn’t do it without them.”
In addition to wedding and event florals, Westown offers a wide variety of flower arrangements, sympathy florals, balloon arrangements, gifts, home decor and wedding rentals.
“We are thankful to all of our customers for their support and excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the Greeneville and Greene County community,” Rohr said. “We look forward to continuing to meet our customers’ needs and taking on new challenges.”
Westown Florist is located at 901 W. Main St. They provide services to Greeneville, Greene County, Bulls Gap, Limestone, along with the Tri-Cities area for events and weddings.
Hours of operation at the floral shop are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 to noon Saturday.
Staff members, in addition to Megan, include designer Clara Bailey; manager April Johnson, Megan’s mother, and employees Hannah Martin and Cortney Johnson, Megan’s sister.
Westown can be found online at www.westownfloristtn.com, on Facebook under “Westown Florist” and under “Westownflorist” on Instagram.