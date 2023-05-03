Introducing Business Bits, a column to announce business developments in Greeneville and Greene County. Watch here for updates on openings, closings, name changes, construction, etc.
Greene Village Treats and Deli is open at 104 Village Drive, Suite 7. The Facebook page shows a full menu of sandwiches, hot dogs, hamburgers, kids and senior meals, soups, salads, ice cream and more.
Saenz Mexican Restaurant is the new name of Costa Del Sol. The restaurant is located at 2012 Snapps Ferry Road. Owner is Kimberly Saenz.
Firefly Landing Cafe & Bakery announced May 1 they are closing the coffee shop due to health reasons of the owner/operators. A post on the Facebook page says they will continue to operate for the next month, and they are selling their business and equipment.
The historic Pettit's Market convenience store in Mohawk has been revamped with a full deli. Learn more at "Pettit's Market" on Facebook.
Michoacán A Pedir de Boca is a new ice cream shop serving up 100% natural fruit flavors at 1309 Tusculum Blvd. They have a wide variety of desserts to choose from with 48 flavors of ice cream in a family atmosphere.
Toby’s Custom Tinting is a new business at 417 N. Main St. Toby Sanches says on the business’s Facebook page that he is a professional window tinter of 20-plus years, and he also does custom mobile audio.
The car wash near Walmart has been demolished. Plans call for an updated car wash to be built on the site.
Work is progressing at the new Planet Fitness on West Andrew Johnson Highway with the recent installation of the business sign on the new building.
And in case you missed it, Scooter’s Coffee, a national drive-thru chain, is what’s going to be built where Long John Silver’s is being demolished.
