Wendi Wheeler has joined Realty Executives East Tennessee Realtors.
A lifelong resident of Greene County, Wheeler studied business administration at East Tennessee State University before spending 20 years working in banking. Wheeler's interest and experience in real estate grew through involvement with her husband in real estate investment and construction, the firm said in an announcement.
Realty Executives East Tennessee Realtors, owned by Vickie Ricker, is located at 1332 Tusculum Blvd. For more information visit www.easttennesseerealtors.com or call 639-3465.