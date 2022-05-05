Denise Coffey started building her vintage collection long before she started selling anything.
“My mom and dad have always collected. For dad it was cars, and for mom it was all kinds of things,” Coffey said. “When I was little they asked me what I wanted to collect, and I said cookie jars.”
Coffey said her collection started with vintage novelty cookie jars but soon began evolving.
“Because of my parents I’ve always been really into ‘60s and ‘70s stuff, and now I’m really into genie lamps, ash trays, anything mushroom, and I also collect records,” she said.
After years of collecting personally at her parents’ home in West Tennessee and in Greene County, where she relocated to study at Tusculum University and decided to stay, Coffey said she turned her love of vintage into The Whiskey & Sage House, which opened in April.
“I started selling online and doing pop-up shops about a year and a half ago, and then this opportunity came up, and it seemed really ideal to have a Tusculum Boulevard location,” Coffey said. “Plus I can get some of it out of my house.”
Some of the storage furniture being used in the store is part of Coffey’s personal collection and is not for sale, but other pieces, if marked with a price, are.
The Whiskey & Sage House also houses clothing, suitcases, dishes, home decor, and a range of other vintage and antiques, and there is a designated record room in the back of the store.
“I’d like to stick to vintage, truly 20-plus years old, and handmade, but it’s eclectic,” she said.
Coffey said she finds much of what she sells at estate sales, and some customers have returned with items from home for her to sell.
“We’ll buy-sell-trade, and that has definitely been bigger than I anticipated,” she said.
Coffey said she is planning to add more clothing to the store, and she and her boyfriend Alex, who works as a website developer, are working to get the whole store catalogued online.
With large items like furniture, Coffey said the buyer needs to be able to transport their purchase.
“You have to be able to pick it up. We can hold it for a limited time, but space is becoming an issue,” she said.
The Whiskey & Sage House, 552 Tusculum Blvd., is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
For more information visit www.whiskeyandsagehouse.com or call 731-602-2232.