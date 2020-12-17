Jill Whitaker has joined Greeneville Real Estate & Auction Team.
Originally from Greensboro, North Carolina, Whitaker has lived in Greeneville since her husband’s job with American Greetings relocated the family in 1984, according to an announcement from the firm. Prior to becoming a real estate agent, Whitaker has worked in banking and accounting, as a stay-at-home mother and homemaker and most recently with the Greeneville City School System.
Having moved several times, Whitaker found she enjoys finding potential in properties to create a home, not just a house, the announcement from the firm said.
Greeneville Real Estate & Auction Team, owned by William G. Brown, is located at 210 W. Summer St. For more information visit www.greenevilleteam.com or call 525-5341.