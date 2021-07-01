Nikki Wines has joined Community Insurance as the company’s new communications and public relations director.
Her responsibilities in this role include managing the agency’s online platforms, developing marketing campaigns and other communication-related duties, a press release said.
Wines is a Greeneville native, a 2009 Greeneville High School graduate and currently a senior at Tusculum University, where she is working toward her bachelors degree in business administration, the release said.
She can be contacted at NWines@greatci.com.
Community Insurance is located at 1104 Tusculum Blvd., Suite 316.