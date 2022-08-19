Work Progressing At TSC Site Aug 19, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Work is progressing at the future site of a new Tractor Supply Company location in the Greeneville Commons. This photo of excavation work was taken Friday afternoon. Sun Photo By Amy Rose Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Buffs Look To Build On Playoff Appearance Greeneville Police Seek Information On Hit-And-Run Incident Report: Greeneville Community Hospital Missing Some Quality And Satisfaction Baselines Greene-Carter County Jamboree Officially Concludes Preseason 'It's Been A Great Ride': W.T. Daniels Departs City Government After 32 Years Of Service