Walters State Community College’s Division of Workforce Training is offering courses focused on parenting and divorce, OSHA and computer skills in July.
According to a press release from the college, the following courses will be offered online in real time, led by instructors:
Court-ordered Parenting and Divorce Class, 5:30-9:30 p.m. July 16 on Zoom; cost is $60. This class meets the Tennessee court requirements that divorcing couples complete a parenting course. This instructor-led course covers skills that will enable couples to continue co-parenting after a divorce, making it less traumatic for children. Participation is required for certificate of completion.
Microsoft Excel Level 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 23 on Zoom; cost is $150. Learn the basics of Microsoft Excel, including how create and print documents, basic formatting tips, work with page layout features and more, including the differences between Microsoft Excel 2016 and earlier versions.
Additionally, the release said the following courses will be offered at the Walters State Greeneville/Greene County Workforce Training Building:
Welding Level 2 — MIG, 5-9 p.m. July 7-21, on Tuesdays and Thursdays; cost is $279. This course will introduce students to shop practices, equipment, materials, and skills related to the Gas Metal Arc Welding process, commonly referred to as MIG Welding. The MIG welding process is used extensively in the manufacturing industry and is a process that is easily learned and highly productive. This course uses a hands-on approach designed to emphasize focus and practice on welding and safety. Basic concepts of spray welding are covered along with industry standard methods of basic welding equipment setup, selection of joints and weld positions, and out of positions welds. This course will place an emphasis on understanding process variables and developing basic skills. All hands on exercises are self-paced.
OSHA 10-Hour Safety Course, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 7 and 8; cost is $199. This course is for construction workers and others covered by OSHA 29 CRF 1926. Students receive an introduction to OSHA, the focus four hazards, personal protective and lifesaving equipment, health hazards in construction, excavations, scaffolds, stairs and ladders, and the use of power and hand tools.
Microsoft Excel Level 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 18; cost is $150. This course builds on the material learned in the Level 1 course. Learn how to use multiple worksheets and workbooks efficiently and work with advanced formatting options. This class covers analyzing data.
To register or for more information on any class, contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423.798-7988.