Commercial real estate continued its recovery in September despite a slump in sales and leases from the previous month's record high, according to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR), with transactions up 63.4% so far this year, and the moving average transaction trend at a two-year high point.
"The recovery in northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia continues bubbling up," said NETAR Commercial Committee Chair Cassie Petzoldt. "We've seen increased activity from solid local and out-of-area players during the past three to six months. The local economy is experiencing a somewhat uneven recovery, but demand for commercial real estate continues building. The region's high transmission of the delta variant and labor shortage has held back a couple of sectors, so the overall labor market is underperforming expectations and demand."
The office and retail-commercial sectors continue to lead sales and leases while industrial activity slowed to its second-lowest level last month primarily due to the lack of inventory, according to a press release from NETAR about its Commercial Real Estate Report for September.
So far this year there have been 420 commercial transactions in the Tri-Cities region, the release said. During the first nine months of last year, when the commercial market was struggling with the effects of the pandemic, there were 257.
The year-to-date sales and lease totals for the top-performing sectors are:
- Office – 74
- Retail Commercial – 71
- Industrial - 43
- Vacant Land – 33
- Shopping Center – 24
According to the National Association of Realtors Quarterly Commercial Market Survey, secondary markets continue experiencing increased office occupancy due to in-migration. That has been one of the drivers in the Tri-Cities region, the release said.
Although there has been an increase in multi-family transactions, most of the listings and deals for that sector are not part of the two local commercial databases, the release said. There are several listings on national databases and a recently closed deal on a 60-unit motel conversion in Bristol, VA. Most of the multi-family activity continues to be in the new development portion of the sector.
There were 805 listings in active inventory in the two local commercial databases, which is down 6% from September 2020, according to the release.
There were 74 new listings in September, up 111.4% from September 2020. The industrial, office, and vacant land sectors were the only sectors where new listings were up from the August total, the release said.
For more information including full details of NETAR’s monthly reports, visit www.netar.us.