As new pending sales for the local market rose in May, experts anticipate more significant growth in June and July, according to a report on pending sales in the region covered by the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR).
There were 881 new contracts at the end of the month, which is an upturn from 663 at the end of April. That number is 12.3% higher than May last year, according to NETAR.
Pending sales are a leading indicator of housing activity based on signed contracts for existing single-family homes, condominium, and townhome resales in the area monitored by NETAR. Since resales go under contract 30 to 60 days before the sale is closed, pending sales typically lead existing-home sales by about two months.
“By mid-June, realtors were seeing increases in consumer traffic, and closings were also picking up,” said NETAR President Kristi Bailey. “The most substantial problem holding the local market back is lack of inventory. Prices are up, interest rates are at record lows, and buyers are ready to buy.”
Active listings at the end of May were up 430 compared to a year ago, and the region had three months of inventory. There were 821 new listings – a decline of 346 from last year’s total, the report said. May’s median listing price was $209,900. That number is up 14.7% from last year, while the median sales price of $159,450 was up 2.9% from last year.
NETAR’s Trends Report capsules housing market conditions in Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties in northeast Tennessee and Scott, Lee, Washington, and Wise counties in southwest Virginia.