Home sales in northeast Tennessee were down in October, but not enough to push the market's year-to-date performance off its double-digit growth track, according to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR).
According to a press release from NETAR detailing its home sales report for October, there were 807 closings last month. That is 43 fewer than September and 30 fewer than October, 2020. So far this year 7,911 single-family and condo sales have closed, which is 877 more than the first 10 months of last year, according to the release.
October's average sale price of $240,732 was down $9,455 from September and is also less than it was in August, but compared to this time last year, the average is up $33,724.
"This is what a traditional fall market looks like," NETAR President Kristi Bailey said. "The last two months' market performance is a familiar pattern. It typically slows down with the arrival of fall and winter, then picks up as spring approaches in the new year. What's not typical is some market indicators haven't synced up. Things are all over the place. That's an anomaly of the pandemic."
For example, the release said, the number of new contracts and the time a home spends on the market before selling, both demand indicators, are increasing at an equally slow pace. New contracts are a forward-looking indicator of what closings will look like for the next six weeks to two months, and the longer a home spends on the market before selling signals softer consumer demand.
Currently the region has 1.7 months of inventory. That has improved, but only slightly, since July, the release said. Balanced market conditions are typically defined as a five- to six-month inventory.
"Our area hasn't seen that balance for almost two years," Bailey said.
The housing market is still moving forward, just at a slower pace, she added.
"That normalization is expected to continue into next year."
For more information including full details of NETAR’s monthly reports, visit www.netar.us.